NIA raids multiple locations in Bengaluru in prison radicalisation case

The NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting ₹7.3 lakh during the raids

December 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, were extensively searched by NIA in a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, were extensively searched by NIA in a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, December 13, raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, in a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were extensively searched. The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects, said a release from the investigative agency.

What was seized

The NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting ₹7.3 lakh during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

Concern over Bengaluru central prison becoming hotbed for radicalisation

Three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, and Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

The Bengaluru City Police had earlier registered the case following the seizure of arms and ammunition, including seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine and 45 live rounds, along with four walkie-talkies.

Five persons were initially arrested and their interrogation had led to the arrest of one more, taking the total arrests so far in the case to six. NIA had taken over the custody of all the six arrested on October 25, 2023.

What happened in prison

Investigations by the NIA had revealed that the five had come in contact with LeT member and life convict, T. Nazir, during their imprisonment at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru. It was further found that Nazir had radicalised and recruited these individuals for committing violent terror acts.

After their release from the Central Prison, these five accused, all of them habitual offenders, had conspired to commit terror acts under the leadership of Junaid Ahmed and on directions from Nazir.

Junaid, who was absconding after being accused in a case relating to smuggling of red sandalwood in 2021, was in regular touch with the other accused through encrypted communication platforms. He had also provided funding to the others for collecting arms and ammunition and kept them in their safe custody.

