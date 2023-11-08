NIA raids in human trafficking case: 10 detained in Karnataka

November 08, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a joint operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the local police, carried out search operations in 10 States, including Karnataka, and unearthed a cross-border human trafficking racket operational from Bangladesh. The NIA said that of the 44 operators apprehended during the operations, 10 were from Karnataka. The NIA also registered an FIR in connection with the case in Bengaluru.

The operation was aimed at dismantling human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India.

Initially, the Assam special task force had registered a case pertaining to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin, in September. When investigations revealed that the network was spread far and wide across multiple States, the NIA took over the case.

Coordinated raids were carried out across the country on Wednesday during which various items of significance, including, digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives, were recovered. A significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, suspected to be forged were also seized. NIA officials also seized Indian currency notes with a total value exceeding ₹20 lakh and foreign currency amounting to USD 4,550.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.