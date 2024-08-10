GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA nabs prime accused in Sri Lankan human trafficking case

Published - August 10, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a key accused in the Sri Lankan human trafficking case who was on the run for the last three years.

Seeni Aabulkhan from Sri lanka was nabbed from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, where he was hiding. A NIA investigation found that he, along with his associates, used to confine trafficked victims in a boat, before sending them to Mangaluru by train, car, and bikes, said an NIA release.

“The case was originally registered by the Mangaluru City Police after searches led to the rescue of 13 Sri Lankan nationals from traffickers in June 2021. The NIA took over the investigation and it was revealed that a Sri Lankan, identified as Eesan who had previous links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, was the kingpin of the racket,” said an NIA release.

“He had colluded with the accused to illegally bring 38 Sri Lankan nationals to various locations within Tamil Nadu after luring them with promises of jobs and better prospects. Besides a promise of helping them obtain legitimate documentation for migration to Canada, they were lured with employment opportunities,” the release added.

NIA had charge-sheeted 10 accused, including three absconders, between October 2021 and January 2024. Further investigation is continuing for apprehending the remaining absconders.

