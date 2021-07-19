NIA likely to take over probe into trafficking of women from Bangladesh

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 00:53 IST

Sources say a team of officials sought details from East Division police

The investigation into the trafficking of women from Bangladesh, which was uncovered by the East Division police who rescued seven women and a five-year-old girl in the first week of June, may be taken over by the National Investigation Agency, said sources.

“A team of officials approached the East Division police stating that the case has been entrusted to them and sought details, but there has been no official communication on this so far,” a senior police officer said.

House raid

On June 8, a police team raided a house in Kanaka Nagar and rescued the women and the little girl.

The victims told the police officials that they were among over a hundred women who had crossed the border into West Bengal, where they were provided documents including Aadhaar cards. They were then sent in groups to different cities across the country by people who had promised them employment, but were forced into prostitution.

“We had alerted other agencies as well as the police in neighbouring States. Considering the magnitude of the cross border prostitution racket, NIA officials are pitching in to probe the case in detail,” the source said.