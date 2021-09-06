NIA files chargesheet in sexual abuse of Bangladeshi woman case

Bengaluru

06 September 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the recent case of sexual abuse of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru that came to light in June earlier this year when the video of the incident went viral on social media in North East India.

A probe by the city police had uncovered a multi-State prostitution ring allegedly run by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. During their investigation, the police rescued seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality from the custody of four human traffickers at a house in K. Channasandra. Both perpetrators and victims in the case hailed from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The NIA, which took over the case, has filed the chargesheet against 13 individuals, all hailing from Bangladesh for human trafficking, sexual exploitation of trafficked women and under Foreigners Act, 1946. “Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs,” said the NIA in a press release.

The women were allegedly confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation. “The accused persons had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhaar, PAN cards, etc., for themselves and their victims”, NIA said in a press release.