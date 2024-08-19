NIA chargesheets two terror suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted two more terrorists in the Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS module case related to a terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and other jihadi activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib were both residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district. They were allegedly involved in a larger terror conspiracy of ISIS and had been absconding until they were arrested in Rameshwaram cafe blast case on April 12, 2024.

In its second supplementary chargesheet filed in the conspiracy case, the NIA has charged the duo under various sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act. So far, a total of 18 accused have been charge-sheeted in the case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru City police on January 23, 2020.

“NIA investigations have revealed that Abdul Matheen Taha was self-radicalised and had, in turn, radicalised and recruited Mussavir Hussain Shazib and others. In 2018, Taha was introduced to online handler Bhai alias Laptop Bhai and went on to introduce Bhai to Mehaboob Pasha, who had formed the Al-Hind Trust in collaboration with his family members in Gurupanapallaya, Bengaluru City. Pasha was also responsible for passing on an online handler link to Khaja Mohideen, who had joined Al Hind Trust along with his associates to promote the ISIS terrorist activities in India,” an NIA release said.

“Further, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib had harboured accused Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem, as per the NIA investigations. Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem later murdered Wilson SSI of Tamil Nadu Police at the Kaliyakavillai check-post at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border with a pistol provided by Mehaboob Pasha,” the release further alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.