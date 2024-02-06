NIA chargesheets 12 Bangladeshi nationals in human trafficking case

February 06, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a human trafficking case, involving infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals into India through porous Indo-Bangladesh border.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Ferdous Bapari, Muhammed Oli Ullah, Amol Das, Masud Sarder, Mohammed Sohag Gazi, Suman Shaik, Sheikh Mohammed Bellal, Mohammed Mirazul Islam, Zakir Khan, Mohammed Badal Houladar, Mohammed Kabir Talukder, Gharami Mohamad Bashir Hosen, Saudi Zakir. They had also entered India illegally, without valid travel documents, and had fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, the NIA said.

The accused were trafficked through the porous Indo-Bangladesh border points at Benapole and Jashore near West Bengal, and Akhaura near Tripura, with the help of touts operating on both sides of the border, NIA investigations have revealed.

Investigations revealed that eight among them had subsequently been involved in the trafficking of several other Bangladeshi nationals in a similar manner. A total of 22 such victims of the accused have been identified so far by the NIA, which has found that the victims were lured into India on false promises of jobs and a better livelihood.

The victims had paid the touts along the border for crossing into India and were directed to reach Bengaluru. Once they landed at the trafficker’s waste segregation godowns in the city, they were subjected to forced labour for meagre wages and were confined in various sheds built specially for the purpose. Those who protested were threatened by the traffickers to get them arrested on the charges of being illegal immigrants.

NIA searches earlier of the premises of the 12 chargesheeted men, as well as two absconding accused Mohammed Sahajlal Haldar and Idrish, had led to the seizure of 61 Aadhaar cards along with other Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently. Investigations to uncover the modus operandi of procuring Indian identity documents are continuing. The hunt for the absconding accused is also in progress, the NIA said.

