NIA charge sheets two more persons in Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case

Published - September 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two more persons in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case, taking the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to 10. 

The NIA has now chargesheeted ISIS inspired radicals, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who were earlier chargesheeted by the NIA in The Rameshwaram Café blast case and for their involvement in the Al-Hind ISIS module, Bengaluru.

Both residents of Shivamogga have been on the run after fleeing arrest in the Al-Hind module case since 2020 and put together the Tirthahalli module with their associates. They are the alleged kingpins in the case.

“The two men were engaged in radicalising and recruiting Muslim youths, including the co-accused, in the instant case,” the NIA said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“The case, taken over by the NIA from Karnataka police in November 2022, relates to the anti-India activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State. The accused were involved in violent activities like arson, trial explosions and burning of the Indian National Flag, in addition to radicalisation, recruitment, terror funding, as part of the IS conspiracy to spread terror and destabilise the nation,” NIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

