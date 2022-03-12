NIA busts human trafficking network, 6 arrested

National Investigation Agency officials have busted an inter-State human trafficking racket and arrested six people for allegedly helping Rohingyas, a community of Muslims in Myanmar who are facing persecution, cross the border into India from Assam, and other States. Simultaneous search operations were carried out in Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka.

The case pertains to illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory to resettle them on the basis of forged Indian identity documents, said the NIA. The mastermind of the racket, Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury alias K.K. Ahmed Choudhury, who hails from Assam, was operating the trafficking network from Bengaluru. Five of his associates who were also arrested on Friday have been identified as Sahalam Laska, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Jamaluddin Ahmed Choudhury and Wanbiang Suting.

During the search operations, the NIA claimed to have seized a large number of documents, articles and digital devices.