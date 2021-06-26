NIA arrests man in 2018 counterfeit note case

Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person from Malda, a district bordering Bangladesh in West Bengal, in connection with a fake currency case registered in Bengaluru in 2018. The accused has been identified as Jahiruddin S.K., who hails from Murshidabad district, West Bengal.

The Bengaluru city police had unearthed the case in Madanayakanahalli, on the outskirts of the city, on August 7, 2018, and recovered fake currency notes with a face value of ₹6.84 lakh in denominations of ₹2,000. Four persons were arrested. With cross-border links from Bangladesh emerging in the case, the NIA took over the case and re-registered an FIR in September 2018, and since then two more have been arrested. The agency has filed three charge-sheets against the six accused till date.

Jahiruddin had been absconding until recently. “The investigation has revealed that the absconding accused was a close aide of the arrested, Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin, who had procured the fake currency notes from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied them to their associates in India for circulation,” the NIA said in a statement.