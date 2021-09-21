NIA arrests key accused in D.J. Halli violence case

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 21:47 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused in the August 2020 D.J. Halli violence case on Monday. Tabrez Mahaboob, 35, is a member of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit of Popular Front of India (PFI), and was active in Sagaipuram ward, said NIA in a press communique.

Following a Facebook post that was derogatory towards Prophet Mohammed, a large crowd gathered outside D.J. Halli Police station and indulged in violence including burning down vehicles and parts of the police station on August 11, 2020. Police firing had left three dead.

The NIA that had taken over the probe into the case and filed chargesheets against 109 persons, including Tabrez, who was absconding since then and has now arrested. “Tabrez was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the D.J. Halli police station and had instigated many others on WhatsApp groups. He was also involved in burning vehicles and damaging public and private property,” the NIA said.

Advertising

Advertising