NIA arrests another accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

March 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

NIA officials on Saturday tracked down one of the absconding accused in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, to Amruthahalli in the city, where he was living in a rented house for the past few months.

The accused, identified as Thufail M.H., according to the NIA, was part of the “service team (hit team)“ which attacked and hacked Praveen to death last July 26.

Thufail, the NIA claimed, was the Kodagu district head of the PFI “hit team” and former PFI district secretary of Kodagu district.

According to the building owner, Nanjundappa, he lived alone and was not talking to anyone.

After pursuing and developing leads from various sources, a NIA team managed to track down the accused to his hideout in Amaruthahalli. A team posing as plumbers gained entry and pinned down Thufail, while he was preparing dinner.

According to an official release, Thufail was wanted in the murder of Praveen, BJP Yuva Morcha member, who was murdered, allegedly by PFI cadres, in July 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

This January, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 20 accused persons before the NIA special court, Bengaluru. The NIA had also announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for the absconding accused, including Thufail.

Thufail had allegedly played a significant role in the PFI’s larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He also allegedly provided shelter and safe harbor at Ashiyana residency of Koppa village, Mysuru district, to the three assailants who had killed Praveen.

Earlier, Thufail was accused in the murder of Prashanth Poojari, registered in Kushalnagar Rural PS, and attempt to murder case of VHP leader Ganesh.