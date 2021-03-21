NHAI told to fix street lights, build skywalks on airport highway

Bengaluru

21 March 2021 02:06 IST

Traffic police hold talks with authority officials on road safety measures

The national highway connecting the Kempegowda International Airport is used by thousands of motorists every day. However, the absence or poor maintenance of street lights on several stretches has become a cause for concern.

Pedestrians, too, are finding it difficult to navigate the stretches owing to the lack of skywalks at several signal points starting from Kodigehalli Cross to Sadahalli Gate.

In the backdrop of these safety hazards,the Bengaluru Traffic Police recently met with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to hammer out solutions.

“Poor visibility on several stretches, especially near junctions, can result in accidents. We met with NHAI officials who assured us that the problem will be addressed soon,” said DCP Traffic (North) Sajeeth V.J.

He added that the stretch between Kodigehalli Cross and Jakkur has no skywalk. “Instead,barricades have been installed between service roads and main lanes. As a result, pedestrians have to walk for over a kilometre to cross the road. Some people jump over the barricade to cross the road, thereby risking their lives. We have told NHAI officials to build a skywalk between Kodigehalli and GKVK stretch,” said Mr. Sajeeth.

During the meeting, issues related to road safety measures such as signboards, installation of median grilles, and fixing three black spots after the trumpet interchange were also discussed.

“From our side, necessary coordination will be extended to implement these works,” said the DCP.

Signal-free corridor hits a snag

The signal-free corridor on the airport highway will take longer than anticipated. In October 2019, the NHAI had taken up work on a flyover near Sadahalli Gate to remove the last remaining signal between Hebbal and trumpet interchange. The project, however, has been dropped after finding fault with design.

An official of the NHAI said, “While implementing the project, we realised that the design has some flaws and it was not a feasible option. Now we have modified the plan and sent it for approval. As per the new plan, an underpass, along the lines of the one at Mehkri Circle, will be constructed. Vehicles on the main lanes of the highway from Hebbal will move below the existing Sadahalli junction and reach the toll plaza.”

Near the junctions, main lanes have been closed and vehicles have been diverted to service roads to reach the toll plaza. To ease congestion near the junction, the police too have asked the NHAI to expedite the project.