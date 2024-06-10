ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI to collect toll fee on Dabaspet-Doddaballapur stretch of Satellite Town Ring Road in Karnataka starting June 14

Published - June 10, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

These fees will be applicable to all private and commercial vehicles, with the exception of two-wheelers

The Hindu Bureau

The Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) encircles Bengaluru city, running from Dobbaspet to Hosur. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

With the Lok Sabha elections now concluded, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will begin collecting a fee from motorists on the Dabaspet-Doddaballapur stretch of Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) starting June 14. The road runs from Dabaspet to Hoskote.

The fee will be collected at the toll plaza in Hulikunte. The fee will be applicable to all private and commercial vehicles, with the exception of two-wheelers.

According to the NHAI, cars will be charged ₹105 for a one-way trip and ₹155 for a round trip completed within 24 hours. Additionally, a monthly pass for 50 one-way journeys will cost ₹3,490.

This is the second toll collection plaza on the STRR. NHAI initiated fee collection at Nelluru-Devanahalli toll plaza, located at 34.15 km, on November 17, 2023.

The Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) encircles Bengaluru city, running from Dobbaspet to Hosur. It aims to decongest the city. Work is being implemented by the NHAI under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme. 

