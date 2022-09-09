NHAI to build three-layer flyovers on NH stretches in Bengaluru to aid decongestion

Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a three-layer flyover — two layers of the roadway and a metro line over that — on the national highway (NH) stretches running through the city, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Traffic congestion is a serious concern in Bengaluru. While we can build greenfield highways outside the city like we are doing in the case of the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR), it is practically impossible to widen existing roads. So I have proposed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to build a three-layer flyover on the national highway stretches in the city. It will have two roadway flyovers over the existing road and over that a metro line,” Mr. Gadkari said, adding such projects were under way in Chennai, Pune, and Nagpur.

There are six stretches of national highways in the city — Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, and Ballari Road. Mr. Gadkari did not spell out any specific projects on any stretch.

Mr. Gadkari commissioned a feasibility study by an international consultant on the possibility of a skybus mode mass rapid transport system in Bengaluru. “There is a mandate from the Prime Minister to explore ropeways and skybus modes of transport and we are taking up many such projects across the country. Skybuses can decongest the roads. This can be integrated with metro and other services. I have asked them to do a feasibility study and if it’s feasible we are ready to take it up,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister also said while infrastructure could try to solve congestion to some extent, Bengaluru needs a vibrant public transport system. “Bengaluru is not only suffering from traffic congestion, but also air pollution. I wish in the next five years, we increase the public bus fleet of the country from 1.5 lakh to 5 lakh and that the entire fleet is electric or uses alternate fuels. I would request the State government to augment bus services in the city. I would ask Bengalureans to demand your government to introduce the trolley buses that we are trying to introduce in Mumbai. They have an 88-seat capacity and are more eco-friendly than even electric buses,” he said.

The NHAI had already awarded five of the 10 packages of the STRR and the remaining would be awarded by November, he said, adding he had suggested to the Chief Minister to shift congestion-causing facilities such as markets and yards along the STRR, like it was being done in New Delhi. The Bengaluru–Chennai expressway, Bengaluru–Pune–Mumbai highway, and Bengaluru– Vijayawada highway — three greenfield highway projects under way would also help the city, he said.

‘Won’t comment on State government’

Mr. Gadkari refused to comment on the allegation of “40% commission” made by contractors of Karnataka in contracts awarded by the State government. When quizzed on the issue, he said he would not comment on the State government, but added that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had evolved several transparency mechanisms and claimed there was room for corruption or compromise on quality in works carried out by them.