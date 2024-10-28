NHAI starts constructing 24 FoBs across Bengaluru-Mysuru highway for pedestrians to cross

Addressing growing concerns of villagers about the safety of crossing the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun constructing foot overbridges (FoBs) along the stretch.

The initiative comes after multiple complaints that pedestrians were facing severe risks owing to an absence of safe crossing points. The highway, which is closed to pedestrian movement at most places, has forced villagers to walk long distances or take dangerous chances by crossing busy traffic lanes, increasing the risk of accidents.

Following State government instructions, the NHAI has now taken up the construction of 24 FoBs at strategic locations along the highway. NHAI officials confirmed that work on the FoBs had already begun at various points.

Locations of FoBs

In Mysuru district, FoBs are coming up at Siddalingapura and Kalasthavadi. In Bengaluru Urban district, one is being constructed at Kaniminike. Additional FoBs are being built in Ramanagara district at key locations, including Manchanayakanahalli, Kallugopahalli, Hulthar Hosadoddi, Madapura, and Dhabanagunda.

Long-standing demands

Villagers, along with farmers and local representatives, have been demanding these pedestrian bridges for several months. The lack of safe crossings has been particularly troublesome for agricultural workers who need to cross the highway frequently.

Channabasavappa K., a farmer from Siddalingapura, expressed difficulties he and his fellow villagers face. “Crossing the highway is dangerous. We sometimes have to walk for nearly two kilometers just to find a safe spot. But even then, it’s not safe because vehicles are speeding. With the FoB, we will no longer have to risk our lives. It will save us time and protect us.”

“These FoBs will drastically reduce the risk pedestrians face and prevent accidents. The construction of these overbridges will also facilitate smoother traffic flow by reducing the need for frequent roadblocks or slowdowns caused by pedestrian crossings. The expressway was designed for high-speed travel, and pedestrian traffic poses a serious risk. We aim to create a balance where both vehicle traffic and pedestrian movement can be safe,” a NHAI official said.

FOBs to further decline highway fatalities

Implementing a host of safety measures like sectional speed detection systems, has significantly reduced the number of accidents and fatalities on the highway. Between January and August 2023, there were 147 fatalities. However, during the same period in 2024, it dropped to 50.

“There are still issues that need to be addressed to reduce the deaths to zero,” a senior police official said. He further emphasised the critical role of the new FoBs in ensuring pedestrian safety. “One of the key reasons for pedestrian deaths is the need for villagers to cross the highway to get to the other side. With the construction of FoBs, we can significantly reduce these incidents,” he added.