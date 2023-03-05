NHAI racing against time to finish pending works on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway as inaugural date fast approaches

March 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is racing against time to complete pending works on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, one of the high-profile projects that is all set to be inaugurated before the announcement of dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the project to the service of the nation on March 12. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pinned high hopes, on the project helping the party make inroads in the Old Mysore region.

“We are making our best efforts to complete pending works at some of the stretches on the main carriageway. The project could have already been completed. However, while executing the project, demands came for building additional underpasses by local road users and villagers, and we are accommodating the same. For example in Budanur, local people demanded a second underpass, and the same is the case in Induvalu area. A majority of the works have already been completed on the main carriageway. Only some works are pending and we are on the job of completing them before the inauguration.”

In the first phase of the project, the NHAI opened main lanes of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta. Though it had planned to collect the toll fee, it was deferred till March 14 citing “unavoidable reasons.” It is said that toll for using this stretch is likely to be collected after March 14 and for the rest of the stretch till Mysuru, once the entire main carriage is ready.

Users of the expressway are happy with the fact that new infrastructure has reduced their travel time to a great extent. Raghavendra Prasad, who often travels to Mysuru, said: “This project has given a relief for regular travellers between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Motorists are saving a lot of travel time as the expressway bypasses many towns. Once the missing links of the main carriageway links beyond Maddur, travel time will further come down.”

As the NHAI proposed to collect toll for using six lanes of the main carriage for a distance of 55 km from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta, demands have already come from various quarters to complete the construction of the service roads on the stretch, before collection of toll.

Jayaprakash, a regular commuter from Wonder la Gate to Kengeri, said: “I use my bike to travel the distance. While coming from Bengaluru, near the toll gate construction of the service road is not yet completed. A good service road is required along the expressway for local users. The authorities should prioritise completion of the service road prior to collecting toll.”

Near Doddamallur, the presence of the railway track has become a bottleneck for continuation of the service road.

Sashikumar, a villager, said: “The main lanes of the expressway have gone above the railway track. However, the link of the service road is cut off due to the presence of the railway track. At present, we are using village roads to reach further stretches of the service road of the expressway.”

Villagers have demanded proper signage boards should be installed wherever access was provided to the main lanes from the service roads.

The NHAI official said: “Between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta, as per the plan, service roads have been provided. Due to legal hurdles, service road works have stalled for a stretch of 100 metres near Christ institute. Elsewhere, service roads have been provided.”