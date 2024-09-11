NHAI floats tenders worth ₹4,750 crore for Bengaluru STRR project to ease traffic congestion

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced tenders for five segments of the much-anticipated Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project.

This 280-km highway - NH 948A - is designed to encircle Bengaluru, alleviating the heavy traffic burden in the city. The road will stretch from Dobbspet in the north to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, providing a critical bypass route for long-distance travellers and heavy vehicles. The project is being executed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme and falls under the purview of NHAI.

On September 5, NHAI floated tenders for five packages related to the western section of the STRR, which is expected to cover a distance of 144 km and cost approximately ₹4,750 crore.

According to NHAI officials, the STRR will be a four to six-lane access-controlled highway, ensuring smooth traffic flow across the following key areas: Dobbspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Thattekere, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi, with the road eventually linking Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

A senior NHAI official emphasised the project’s significance, stating: “The STRR will be a game changer for Bengaluru’s traffic situation, particularly for diverting heavy lorries coming from Tamil Nadu. This highway will serve as a crucial bypass for lorries and inter-State commuters who want to avoid driving through the congested streets of Bengaluru.”

The official further added: “Lorries can be diverted to the STRR even before reaching Hosur, where they will be able to connect to Tumakuru road at Dobbspet. Additionally, this new route will benefit motorists travelling to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Hosur and Mysuru, allowing them to bypass the city entirely.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier inaugurated two vital stretches of the STRR on March 11. These sections include the 42-km Dobbspet–Doddaballapur bypass stretch of NH 648, built at a cost of ₹1,438 crore, and the 37.6-km Doddaballapur bypass–Hoskote section of NH-648, constructed for ₹1,317 crore.

Originally proposed in 2005, the STRR project picked up momentum in 2017. The foundation stone was laid by Mr. Modi in June 2022. The project is being implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model, which allows for a public-private partnership in its execution.