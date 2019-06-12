NGT panel on Bellandur, Varthur lakes to hold public meeting on June 21

A committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to oversee the work to protect and rejuvenate Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes will conduct a public meeting on June 21. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at K.K. English School, Varthur.

The NGT, which held a meeting on Tuesday, directed the State government to set aside ₹500 crore towards the work. The State government is yet to identify an agency that will be vested with the task of carrying out the rejuvenation. Sources who attended the meeting said government agencies had submitted action plans on how they would improve the lake. Sources said both the BWSSB and the BDA had submitted estimates.

The citizens who attended the meeting requested senior officials to have a meeting to decide on accountability and disbursing resources to enable rejuvenation work.

The work on temporary diversion channels around Bellandur and Varthur lakes is expected to commence shortly, sources said.

The committee said the BBMP should focus on removal of encroachments on the lakes and around storm-water drains.

Farmers have been asked to be prepared with alternatives when Bellandur and Varthur lakes are dredged. The dredging is expected to commence in September.

STP at Mahadevapura

A sewage treatment plant (STP) has been set up at Mahadevapura lake by Mphasis under its corporate social responsibility initiative. The STP will be launched later this week, according to a press release.