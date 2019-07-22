NGT Karnataka chief tells Mayor to implement plastic ban from September 1

There should be 100% implementation of the plastic ban from September 1. This was the direction of Subhash B. Adi, who heads the Karnataka chapter of the National Green Tribunal, to Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun.

He also suggested amending the bylaws of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 to increase the fine. This will dissuade citizens and traders from using the banned plastic items.

Mr. Adi was addressing a gathering of citizens, welfare groups and organisations from 44 wards that come under the South zone, here on Sunday.

Going forward from taking responsibility of waste generated at the household level, it is now time for citizens to work with the BBMP for decentralised processing of garbage at the ward level, he said.

Though segregation of waste at source was made mandatory three years ago, it is still not being implemented properly, he noted.

Mr. Adi said it was unfortunate that mixed waste was being dumped in quarry pits and landfills. “Waste of over 35 lakh tonnes lies in the Mandur landfill, which is affecting the local environment. To prevent this, it is imperative that all citizens segregate waste at source,” he said.

Ms. Mallikarjun called upon citizens to cooperate with the BBMP for the proper implementation of plastic ban. She also said that from September 1, new garbage tenders would likely be in place. As per the new tenders, segregated waste will be picked up separately; while contractors will pick up wet waste, dry waste will be picked by the rag-pickers.

She also said heavy penalties would be levied against those who don’t segregate the waste and those found to be using plastic items.