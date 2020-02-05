NGT cancels eco-clearance to high-rise near Kaikondrahalli lake

Environment clearance (EC) given to a high-rise residential apartment project abutting the southern part of the 48 acre Kaikondrahalli lake has been quashed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for violation of environment rules.

The NGT, on Monday, said that the EC was a ‘breach of environment norms, violation of municipal laws and buffer zone regulations’. The EC was granted in January 2018 by the Karnataka State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The ruling came while hearing petitions filed by H.P. Rajanna and Mahadevapura Parisara Samrakshane Mattu Abhivrudhi Samiti (MAPSAS).

The NGT has sought an action taken report within a month from a four-member committee appointed by the tribunal in connection with Kaikondrahalli lake.

Lake ‘ecologically fragile’

P. Ramprasad, the advocate who represented MAPSAS before the NGT, told The Hindu that the EC of the ongoing high-rise residential apartment project – Godrej Reflections (Phase 1) and Godrej Lake Gardens (Phase 1) – was quashed.

He said that the lake was in an ‘ecologically fragile’ condition. “This order is a huge milestone that will prevent further adverse impact on the health of the lake and ecology of the surrounding area,” he said.

A representative from the MAPSAS said that the NGT saw the issue holistically. “Approaching the NGT was in itself unfortunate, which was our last resort. Had the civic agencies taken necessary action at the right time, this would not have happened,” the representative said, adding that action taken on the ground, based on directions of the NGT, will be important. “Will the agencies concerned clear the encroachments within a month,” the representative asked.

Report mentioned violation

The four-member committee appointed by the NGT for the Kaikondrahalli lake, in a report submitted in September 2019, had mentioned various violations and encroachments in the lake, including that by Godrej. The report had specified that a part of the project fell under the lake buffer zone.

In March last year, during an inspection of the lake by residents and officials of various civic agencies, it was found that the lake was being choked by entry of raw sewage, various buffer zone violations, dumping of waste and unauthorised construction.

A statement issued by Godrej said: “It has been brought to our notice that the NGT has passed an order concerning our project in Bengaluru. We are yet to receive a copy of the order. As a responsible corporate, we follow all concerned regulations and are confident of our compliance in this project. We look forward to quickly clarifying and resolving this matter once the order is received.”