NGO volunteer assaulted by stray dog rescuer

November 27, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 34-year-old volunteer working with a city-based NGO was allegedly assaulted by an animal helpline employee after the latter demanded money for carrying an injured stray dog to a hospital in Electronics City on Friday.

The police have registered a case of assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation against the accused, identified as Sandeep, and efforts are on to track him down.

In his complaint, Tanmoy Chakraborty, working with EnAble India, an NGO helping physically challenged, noticed an injured stray dog, and called an animal helpline seeking assistance to take the dog to a hospital. However, the accused, Sandeep, demanded ₹5,000.

Not convinced by his behaviour, Tanmoy, his wife, and friend took the dog to a veterinary hospital, and paid for its treatment.

While returning, Sandeep confronted them, and demanded ₹1,000 as service charge. Not in a mood for an argument, Tanmoy paid him ₹500. The accused then allegedly attacked Tanmoy, slapped him, hurled abuses, and snatched the phone of his wife and smashed it on the ground when she intervened..