NGO volunteer assaulted by stray dog rescuer

November 27, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old volunteer working with a city-based NGO was allegedly assaulted by an animal helpline employee after the latter demanded money for carrying an injured stray dog to a hospital in Electronics City on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case of assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation against the accused, identified as Sandeep, and efforts are on to track him down.

In his complaint, Tanmoy Chakraborty, working with EnAble India, an NGO helping physically challenged, noticed an injured stray dog, and called an animal helpline seeking assistance to take the dog to a hospital. However, the accused, Sandeep, demanded ₹5,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not convinced by his behaviour, Tanmoy, his wife, and friend took the dog to a veterinary hospital, and paid for its treatment.

While returning, Sandeep confronted them, and demanded ₹1,000 as service charge. Not in a mood for an argument, Tanmoy paid him ₹500. The accused then allegedly attacked Tanmoy, slapped him, hurled abuses, and snatched the phone of his wife and smashed it on the ground when she intervened..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US