NGO takes up rejuvenation of Bommenahalli lake

September 08, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The influx of construction waste, litter, weeds, rapidly expanding urbanisation around the lake and consequent risk of domestic greywater infiltration have almost killed the 38-acre Bommenehalli Lake in Bengaluru.

United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), in collaboration with CSR partner Herbalife, a health and wellness firm, has taken up the rejuvenation of Bommenahalli lake under a two-year “Wake The Lake” campaign.

Manjula Aravind Limbavali, MLA Bommenahalli, on Thursday, announced the commencement of the revitalisation process of Bommenahalli Lake, situated in Bommenehalli village, Mandur panchayat, in Bangalore Urban district.

Spanning 38 acres, Bommenahalli lake faces challenges from surrounding urbanisation, including the potential influx of construction waste, litter, weeds, and the risk of domestic greywater infiltration, according to UWBe, a part of United Way Worldwide, is an NGO focused on social issues that seek immediate and long-term attention.

The restoration activities will be undertaken in two phases between 2023 and 2025. The initial phase would focus on strengthening the waterbody’s infrastructure and improving the water holding capacity by cleaning the inlet and outlet, followed by the subsequent phase, which would involve planting 1000 indigenous saplings of fruit and flower-bearing trees, native shrubs and herbs, raising community awareness, conduct sensitisation programs, and establish a lake association for the sustainability of the intervention, as per the firm.

