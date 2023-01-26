NGO Souharda Bharatha organises art and culture event as part of R-Day celebrations in Bengaluru

January 26, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Souharda Bharatha, an NGO, is organising Samyuktha Sambhrama event at Chitrakala Parishat premises. The programme will be inaugurated by former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Between 11 am and 12.30 pm there will be a special discussion on the idea of India and its diversity. B.L. Shankar, chiarman CKP, Samskruti Chintaru and film director Professor Baragur Ramachandrappa will participate.

The closing ceremony will be held at 5 pm. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, former chief secretary Ratnaprabha, former commissioner of police Bhaskar Rao, cultural thinker and former chairman of Kannada Book Authority Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash, social thinker Akkai Padmashali and influential leader Tabu Rao will speak at the event.

“India has given the message of non-violence, love, humanity and compassion to the world. Today, there is an effort to destroy this heritage of ours by falsely imposing one culture, one language and one religion. That’s indeed a dangerous trend,’‘ said S.R. Mehroz Khan, convenor of the programme.

The progamme will also feature Katha corner, Kavya Bharatha, Bannada Bharatha, an art workshop for children, Souharda Sambhrama, a fashion walk depicting diversity, Souharda Sanje, a musical evening and art exhibition as well as steet dance and street plays.