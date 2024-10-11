NGO demands biodiversity hub tag for Nandi Hills

A city-based NGO, Universal Human Rights Service Foundation, has demanded that the Nandi Hills be declared as a biodiversity hub.

Founder-president C.D. Kiran on Thursday said the footfall to Nandi Hills has already reached its maximum capacity and is now posing a safety risk. He said that the Karnataka government should focus on eco-friendly practices, low-impact activities, traditional or non-motorised modes of transportation (walking, hiking, cycling), minimal infrastructure development, and preservation of natural habitats and wildlife.

“This approach will help maintain the serenity and uniqueness of Nandi Hills, while also supporting local communities and promoting environmentally-responsible tourism practices,” he said.

Act undermined

He added that while the Horticulture Department had maintained the serenity of Nandi Hills for decades, recent developments have compromised this effort. “The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, has been undermined by numerous amendments, allowing unauthorised buildings to emerge. This disregard for the law has led to encroachments, threatening the area’s unique character,” he added.

Mr. Kiran said five rivers originate from Nandi Hills [Arkavathy, Palar, Pennar, South Pennar, and Chitravathi] and they possess a unique geological and biodiversity significance.

‘Ropeway disastrous’

The NGO said that a proposal to have a ropeway at Nandi Hills would be disastrous to the ecosystem and the project should be shelved.

“Decision makers have to take necessary action to safeguard the Nandi Hills ecosystem for future generations and arrange for the declaration of Nandi Hills as a biodiversity hub and facilitate identifying it as a World Heritage site,” the NGO said.

