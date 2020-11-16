Newly-wed found dead

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 01:52 IST

A newly-married woman allegedly ended her life owing to harassment by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini, 25, who married Yuvaraj in February. According to the police, Yuvaraj had consulted an astrologer who predicted that he would not beget children from Ashwini. Since then, he, along with his parents, allegedly harassed Ashwini. Unable to put up with the harassment, she ended her life, the police said, quoting family members.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

