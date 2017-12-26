Newly-wed couple found dead in Bengaluru

A newly-wed couple was found dead at their house in Mylasandra near Kengeri on Sunday night. The deceased are Praveen Kumar, 24, and Priya, 19. The couple got married two months ago.
According to the police, on Sunday evening Priya’s parents, who live in Uttarahalli, repeatedly kept calling her from morning and did not get any response. They got suspicious and went to their daughter’s house. Upon arriving there, they were shocked to see their daughter and son-in-law’s bodies hanging from the ceiling fan.
The couple owned a ‘gobi manchurian’ cart and eked out a living on this business. Praveen’s parents are farmers from Mandya. When the couple expressed their wish to get married to each other, both sets of parents were supportive. According to the police, the couple did not have any financial problems.
The Kengeri police have registered a case of unnatural death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor