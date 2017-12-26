Newly-wed couple found dead in Bengaluru

A newly-wed couple was found dead at their house in Mylasandra near Kengeri on Sunday night. The deceased are Praveen Kumar, 24, and Priya, 19. The couple got married two months ago.

According to the police, on Sunday evening Priya’s parents, who live in Uttarahalli, repeatedly kept calling her from morning and did not get any response. They got suspicious and went to their daughter’s house. Upon arriving there, they were shocked to see their daughter and son-in-law’s bodies hanging from the ceiling fan.

The couple owned a ‘gobi manchurian’ cart and eked out a living on this business. Praveen’s parents are farmers from Mandya. When the couple expressed their wish to get married to each other, both sets of parents were supportive. According to the police, the couple did not have any financial problems.

The Kengeri police have registered a case of unnatural death.