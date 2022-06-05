Newly-married software engineer found dead in Bengaluru
Family cries foul
A 25-year-old newly-married software engineer was found dead at her house in Subramanyanagar on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Anju, a native of Chikkamagaluru. She married Anjan Kaniyar four months ago.
Her family alleged that Ms. Anju complained to them about harassment from her in-laws a fortnight ago.
On Saturday, when her parents tried to call her, her number was not reachable. Later, they were informed that she had ended her life.
The family has alleged that she had been tortured by her in-laws which led her to take the extreme step. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death to take further action.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)
