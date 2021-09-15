Newly developed K.R. Circle inaugurated

Bengaluru

15 September 2021 23:17 IST

On the occasion of Engineer’s Day, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the newly developed K.R. Circle here on Wednesday. The junction improvement was taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of ₹2.25 crore and has a water feature. This is among the 30 important junctions that are being developed by the BBMP at a cost of ₹28 crore, with funding under the 15th Finance Commission.

Mr. Bommai also inaugurated ‘Engineer Bhavan’, a training centre for engineers, at the Karnataka Engineering Seva Sangha premises, apart from garlanding a statue of Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

