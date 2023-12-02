ADVERTISEMENT

Newborn baby girl rescued from drain in Nelamangala

December 02, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Passersby rescued a newborn baby girl from a drain on National Highway 4 on the outskirts of Nelamangala on Saturday.

On hearing the cry of the baby from the drain, they rescued her and alerted the police. The Nelamangala rural police reached the spot and handed over the baby to the officials of the Social Welfare Department.

The police later started checking the discharge summary of all the hospitals and zeroed in on the mother of the child, who is from Jigani. The woman was later produced before the Child Welfare Committee for counselling and further procedure.

According to the police, the mother delivered the baby girl in Vani Vilas hospital on November 28 and did not want the child. “She gave confusing statements, citing the reason that she delivered out of wedlock and the father is not accepting the baby. The committee now has to decide on a further legal course of action,” a police officer said.

The baby will be housed with the Social Welfare Department till the case is decided.

