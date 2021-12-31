New Year’s Eve: Many prefer house parties

Bengaluru

31 December 2021 02:44 IST

Some are heading out to the outskirts

As yet another pandemic-hit year comes to an end, on the throes of threats of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Bengalureans are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the new way they have learnt to from the previous year – amidst fear and restrictions.

With the night curfew in place, house parties, or quick trips to farm houses and resorts on the outskirts of the city or neighbouring districts and States have become the way to usher in the new year.

A final year PG student, Harshita, said there was no use heading to popular destinations in the city due to the night curfew, which would require them to go there and return early. “The only option is a home party,” she said.

With hotels, pubs and restaurants advancing their closing time to suit the night curfew, professional DJs who usually work in different pubs and clubs, have been booked for private parties as there is no restriction on them.

Karthik Subbiah, an engineer, said earlier, they had plans to celebrate the new year in the city, but after the night curfew and other restrictions kicked in, they decided to shift their celebrations to Puducherry. “In this season, it may be costly, but it is a better option,” he said.

Ranjit. K, owner of R.K. Travels, said they have got more bookings for day tours this time, though charges are higher due to the measures they need to take for their cabs to maintain hygiene.

Resorts in the city are also recording higher bookings. The spokesperson of a resort in Whitefield said they had reduced the number of bookings to 50%, but they were fully booked for New Year’s Eve.

Puja Gowda, a private firm employee, said she would usually head out of the city, but amidst the increasing number of cases, they are heading for a one-night stay on the outskirts of Bengaluru.