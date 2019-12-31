New Year celebrations: Revellers turn up in huge numbers amidst tight security

Revellers turned up in large numbers in the Central Business District and other leisure hotspots in the city to welcome the New Year and the new decade. Many areas, especially in and around M.G. Road, Brigade Road and Commercial Street, were choc-a-block.

The atmosphere was charged as people chanted ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Welcome 2020’. Some broke into song and dance as midnight approached. Many posed for selfies while other burst crackers to welcome the new year.

The police had left nothing to chance as tight vigil was in place in several parts of the city even before the revellry began.

Besides heavy police deployment, CCTV cameras and drones were deployed, especially on M.G. Road and Brigade Road, to keep a close watch on revellers and to prevent untoward incidents. The police had set up separate lanes on Brigade Road to ensure safety of women and children, and deployed women police personnel.

To manage the swelling crowd, hundreds of police personnels were seen continuously directing revellers to keep moving. The police kept a close eye on inebriated revellers and ensured they were kept off the road. Consuming liquor in public was not allowed.

In addition to heavy deployment of women personnel at strategic locations to keep an eye on mischief mongers and trouble makers, LED screen displays were used for flashing messages and information to the people.

Safety islands and help desks were set up for women in various parts of the city, including in Indiranagar, Ulsoor, Kammanahalli, Shivajinagar and Banaswadi.

Sharanappa S.D., Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, said, “Considering the previous years’ experience, we had shortlisted 18 spots, where a dense crowd was expected for the new year bash, for setting up safety islands.”

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had written to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Over 500 special focus lights, apart from street lights, had been installed.

Collect trash and win prize

To ensure that the Central Business District (CBD) area is clean after the new year celebrations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in association with The Ugly Indian, has organised a ‘Trashure Hunt’ in and around the ‘Party Zone’ of M.G. Road, Brigade Road and Church Street on Wednesday.

During the ‘Trashure Hunt’, the ones who collect maximum trash will be rewarded by the BBMP. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. at M.G. Road metro station and will go on till 11 a.m.