New Year celebrations peaceful

New Year's eve celebrations in the city, often marred by harassment of women, drunken driving, accidents and sometimes even brawls, went off peacefully without any incident on Thursday night, said the city police. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the city from Thursday noon to avoid crowding in the light of the pandemic, and police presence on the streets through the night, ensured “an incident-free” New Year's eve.
Apart from police personnel making their presence felt on the streets, several of them were in mufti at noted party joints and pubs to crack down on any gathering. However, in most cases, the police guidelines were followed and there was no occasion for any police action, sources said.
“There was not a single untoward incident reported in the city. There was also no crowding. Most celebrations were indoors, where large crowds were not allowed. Such severe restrictions were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath