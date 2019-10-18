New white-topping plans hit snag

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has halted the third phase of the ambitious white-topping project, he is pushing for two roads in the city to be white-topped at a cost of ₹14.22 crore. Stretches of Patalamma Road in Yediyur ward and 23rd Cross in Shakambarinagar ward have been identified for white-topping.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar had written to the Urban Development Department on September 24 seeking exemption under 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999 so that work can be taken up without floating tenders.

However, after objections from the Congress and others, this decision has been put on hold. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which met recently after objections were raised about the proposed project, has asked BBMP’s engineers to resubmit the estimates.

Contractors had quoted ₹7.3 crore for a 1.2-km stretch of Patalamma Road and ₹6.76 crore for the 1.4-km stretch of 23rd Cross in Shakambarinagar ward. The estimates did not include shifting of electrical poles, providing water supply and sewerage lines, street lighting, rainwater harvesting or maintenance during the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

Meanwhile, BBMP engineers have estimated that white-topping of a third stretch on Big Market Road in Sahakaranagar ward would cost around ₹5.14 crore.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that no decision had been taken on these three roads. The government, he said, had sent the proposal back to the BBMP with a direction to get it evaluated by the TAC. “The TAC has made certain observations. Once we resolve the issues that have been raised, we will send the proposal back to the government,” he said.