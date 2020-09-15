New waste disposal system comes into force

It is being introduced in Govindarajanagar ward

Govindarajanagar became the first ward to implement the new waste disposal system where collection and transportation of solid waste – wet, dry, and sanitary waste – will take place separately. With an aim to encourage and ensure that segregation of waste takes place at source and also that contractors do not mix the waste and dump it in the landfill, new tenders for collection and transportation of solid waste management have been finalised for 38 wards in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad visited Govindarajanagar ward to inspect its implementation.

Under the new system, wet waste and sanitary waste would be collected separately every day. Dry waste would be collected twice in a week by a designated dry waste collector.

Randeep D., Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management and Health), BBMP, said the new waste disposal system will be implemented in 38 wards by September 20. “By the end of September, we will have a robust tracking and payment system. This will be performance based,” he said.

He also said that the civic body has given acceptance letters for contractors of 78 other wards who are likely to implement the new waste disposal system by the end of this month. Re-tendring will have to take place in a few wards.

Speaking to The Hindu, the BBMP Commissioner said that he has directed contractors to ensure 100% segregation and zero blackspots within three months in wards where the new system is implemented.

“The auto tippers have GPS and can be tracked. Biometric for driver and helpers is compulsory. Marshals will be informed by the collectors about repeated violators, who give mixed waste. They shall be fined,” Mr. Prasad said.

He plans to hold an awareness and orientation meeting with all the contractors on Wednesday and visit wards regularly to inspect the implementation.