New video gives twist to Bengaluru assault case

Human rights activists have demanded a probe into an incident in Bhoopasandra where a youth, along with his brother and other family members, assaulted two constables on Wednesday and was shot in the leg a day later when he allegedly attacked the police and tried to flee during a spot inspection.

A video of the accused, Tajuddin, attacking the constables on Wednesday as they tried to enforce the lockdown, had gone viral.

However, a new video clip has emerged showing the police beating and kicking Tajuddin and his friend Khutbuddin.

It was purportedly shot a few minutes before the police were attacked.

said the video clips should not be viewed in isolation and that the series of events should be viewed holistically.

Three FIRs

The Sanjay Nagar Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the series of incidents.

The first FIR is against two unidentified youths who were doing wheelies on a scooter in Bhoopasandra on Wednesday afternoon. According to the FIR, the accused tried to hit the constables Basavaraja and Manjunatha. They then kicked the barricades and fled.

An hour later, the two constables reported finding the youths on a street in the area and approached them to arrest them. According to the second FIR, they abused the constables verbally, called other people in the neighbourhood and attacked them physically. The youth, identified in the second FIR as brothers Tajuddin and Khutbuddin, were joined by their parents Shabuddin and Yasmeen Sultana among others who also attacked the constables.

Family arrested

Tajuddin allegedly threw a stone at one of the constables, but the group fled when a Hoysala arrived at the spot. The police arrested the entire family of two sons and their parents and booked them for attempt to murder among other offences.

The new video that has now emerged shows the two constables beating up two youth, purportedly Tajuddin and Khutbuddin. “As the constables approached the duo to arrest them for trying to run them over with their scooter earlier, the youths became defensive and resisted arrest. Force was used to arraign them. But by the time they could be taken into custody, others joined and the duo again attacked the cops,” Mr. Shashi Kumar said.

The Hindu could not verify the exact sequence of events among the contradictory versions.

On Thursday, Tajuddin was taken for a spot inspection, when he allegedly tried to flee and attacked the cops yet again. In retaliation, the police shot him in the leg. A third FIR was filed in this connection.