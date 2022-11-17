New traffic chief to bring back ‘Safe Route To School’ project

November 17, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The newly appointed Special Commissioner, Traffic, M.A. Saleem, has swung into action and planned various measures to reduce travel time and make roads safer for all commuters.

Ever since schools resumed physical classes this year, a number of problems, including traffic jams near school premises in the mornings and evenings, has become more prominent than ever. To address and find solutions to such problems, the traffic top officer plans to revive the ‘Safe Route To School’ (SRTS) project.

The SRTS was initiated in 2012 by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) in collaboration with various civic agencies and government departments when Mr. Saleem was at the helm previously. Back then, with an aim to reduce traffic congestion around schools, this project had three main points of action.

The first one was staggered school timings, which meant that the schools which were included in the project had to start classes before 8.30 a.m. and finish before 3.30 p.m. to avoid clashing with office timings. The second point was to encourage parents to opt for public transport as the mode of transport to school for their children. The other part of the project included deploying officers with special ‘school duties’ during beginning and finishing of schools for enforcement and safety of children.

The project had initially seen some contention from private school managements as well as parents. It had also prompted several schools to start their own transport fleets for students and teachers. The project had also won awards and accolades even on the international level. Given the situation now, especially in the Central Business District (CBD) areas, Mr. Saleem believes that the project needs to be brought back with a few modifications to suit the current traffic problems.

“Safety of schoolchildren is paramount to us. The reintroduction of SRTS will also be helpful in avoiding traffic congestion near schools. As it is a collaborative project between the BTP, Education Department, Transport Department, BMTC and school authorities, we need some time to chalk out all the details. The project will mostly be revived in a month or two,” Mr. Saleem told The Hindu.

Local traffic management

As the traffic police take up decongestion of arterial roads and major junctions, citizens have complained that some traffic is now being diverted into less busy, residential areas, causing snarls there. When asked about this, Mr. Saleem said that the previously launched ‘Local Area Traffic Management Plan’ will be strengthened to address such problems.

The move has received the thumbs-up from some of the stakeholders. “This is a welcome move and it should work as a collaboration between the government, police, and the school managements. For the schools in CBD, our request is that parents should be allowed to park on just one lane of the road while picking up their children in the evening for around 45 minutes. In our school, we already have 14 BMTC buses and we even permit two-wheelers to park inside, but it is not possible to let even four-wheelers park inside. So that should be allowed on a lane of the road, “ said Sunil Fernandes S.J., principal, St. Joseph’s Boys High School.

“Anything which keeps our children safe is a good initiative. But if they would like to promote public transport, then last mile connectivity is absolutely necessary, especially if parents should send their children without worries,” said Asha M., parent of a class 7 student.