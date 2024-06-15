New tourism policy soon to boost investments, says D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced that the State is all set to introduce a new tourism policy aimed at attracting investments.

Addressing the ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’ event, organised by the FKCCI and the Karnataka Tourism Department, Mr. Shivakumar emphasised the benefits of a robust tourism policy. “A good tourism policy will attract industrialists and investments. Karnataka is looking to develop its 300-km-long coastline. Bengaluru can become a tourist hub besides being the IT capital,” he said.

Skydeck

“Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh have been traditional tourism spots. To cater to the new generation, we have planned a skydeck in Bengaluru. We will be inviting new tenders for the skydeck in the next eight to ten days,” he announced.

He also said Brindavan Gardens would be developed along the lines of Disneyland, with budgetary allocations made in the recent Budget.

“The GST of 18% is crippling the tourism industry. If businesses lose more than half their money to taxes, they will lack the motivation to invest further. It is crucial for the people and the industry to raise these concerns,” he said.