New Skoda Kushaq model unveiled

Bengaluru

14 July 2021 18:22 IST

The new Skoda Kushaq model was unvieled at the Tafe Assessment showroom on St. Mark’s Road in the city on July 12 by Damodar L., head of TAFE Assessment Branch.

There are more opportunities now in the luxury travel market for customers, said Mr. Damodar. Kushaq is available in two engine variants, 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI, and in five colours, a release from the company said.

