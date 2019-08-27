New Saraswati idol installed in place of old one at Bangalore University

Over three months after the statue controversy hit Bangalore University (BU), a new Saraswati idol has been installed in place of the old one at the Jnana Bharathi campus early on Monday morning amidst tight security.

University authorities said the decision was taken based on directions given by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. At the council meeting, former Higher Education Minister G.T. Deve Gowda had stated that the existing Saraswati statue could be replaced, but no new statues could be installed in universities.

The installation of the statue at the administrative block was done amidst police security to avoid any unforeseen events. From 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., the university authorities headed by Vice-Chancellor K.R. Venugopal performed a pooja and later installed the statue. Students and staff were also served lunch post noon to commemorate the installation. After the inauguration, several faculty members congratulated the Vice-Chancellor.

The slab below the idol states that the donor for it is the Vice-Chancellor and mentions the ‘re-installation’ date as April 26, 2019.

The controversy began in May after the Postgraduate and Ph.D Students’ Association, along with some faculty members, decided to install a statue of Buddha on campus. The move was particularly controversial as they wanted it installed in the place where a Saraswati idol was initially. The Buddha statue was allegedly brought in when the old Saraswati statue (which was installed more than three decades ago), which was damaged by accident, was removed to be replaced with a new one.

A section of the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes communities argued that the Buddha statue deserves a place on campus as it was a ‘secular symbol’.

The issue stirred up a hornet’s nest. Several groups demanded that statues of several other icons, including Mahatma Gandhi, Kanaka Dasa, Basaveshwara, Shishunala Sharif, Kempe Gowda and M.D. Nanjundaswamy, should also be installed on campus.

Prof. Venugopal said that the statue of Buddha would be placed at the Buddha Dhyāna Kendra for which the foundation stone was laid last year. He also said that the officials would try to get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the centre, during which the statue would also be installed.

B.C. Mylarappa, a senior faculty member of the university, who had initially opposed the installation of the Saraswathi idol and had allegedly supported students asking for the Buddha statue, was also present on Monday for the inauguration.

“I have no problem with the Saraswati idol being placed but I am disappointed with the manner in which it was done. What was the need to do it so early in the morning with such a large contingent of police. What message is the university sending to its students,” he asked.