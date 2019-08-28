Bengaluru

New runway at KIA to be operational by December

Validation flights were successfully completed on the new runway at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday.

Operations on the new south runaway is likely to start on December 5.

The second runway at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be operational by December. On Tuesday, the validation flights were successfully completed, said a BIAL spokesperson.

As per the plans, operations on the new south runaway is likely to start on December 5. “The validation flights were conducted to certify aerodrome navigational aids and instrument procedures as determined by the Civil Aviation regulations. The Code F and Cat IIIB compliant runway, measuring 4,000 m in length and 45 m in width, will begin operations, initially, with CAT I standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise,” a BIAL release said.

After the infrastructure and procedural improvements are done, the runways will be used for independent mixed-mode operations, which allow flights to take-off and land from either runway.

