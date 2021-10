A newly-laid stretch of Mysuru Road caved in on October 6, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru

06 October 2021 17:49 IST

Crater near Namma Metro pillar

A newly laid section of Mysuru Road caved in creating a huge crater near a pillar of Namma Metro on October 6. The crater is close to the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University.

Bengaluru has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

