New PHCs in at least 20 wards by July-end

15 July 2021 03:34 IST

Locations for health centres in 57 wards being identified: BBMP

Of the 198 wards in the city, only 141 have Primary Health Centres (PHCs) that are in the forefront of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) COVID-19 vaccination programme. To ensure that all wards have one dedicated health centre, the civic body is set to establish PHCs in the remaining 57 wards. In all probability, at least 20 new PHCs will be established by the end of July.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep told The Hindu that the civic body had sought funds from the State government to the tune of ₹2 crore per PHC. A proposal has been sent to the government.

Initially, there were only 85 PHCs originally under the BBMP in the three core zones. There were 56 centres in the five outer zones that were still under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru Urban district. However, in the wake of the pandemic, the State government handed over the 56 PHCs to BBMP.

The exercise to identify suitable locations for the PHC in the remaining 57 wards began last year. The State government had also given its in principle approval to the BBMP to establish the PHCs in these wards in rented premises on a temporary basis and had sanctioned ₹10 crore for the same. Mr. Randeep admitted that following the second wave of COVID-19, the exercise had taken a backseat.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the identification of the sites where these centres can be permanently housed is in progress. “We require some capital infrastructure and recurring budget for their operations. Setting up PHCs in 57 wards is part of the medical infrastructure upgradation plan,” he said.

The civic body had decided to set up the PHCs in rented buildings as an immediate step wherever possible. “We are looking at buildings where they can be housed permanently or sites where the buildings can be constructed. In locations where civil works are required, the PHCs will be established in rented premises,” said Mr. Randeep.