New order to remove hoarding structures

Bengaluru

21 February 2020 21:53 IST

Civic chief specifies protocol to be followed during removal

In a renewed attempt to ensure that the city is not marred by unseemly metallic frames that once displayed advertisement hoardings, the BBMP has set a deadline of 15 days to have them removed. Though hoardings are banned, the metallic frames remain and are an eyesore, said officials.

The civic body made several attempts to remove them, but hundreds continue to dot the cityscape.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar has issued a circular directing officials to follow safety measures while removing these structures.

When contacted, he admitted that the task of removing these structures had come to a standstill for a couple of months. “We hope to remove all the structures within the new deadline,” he said.

He has directed officials to first undertake a spot inspection and then ascertain whether the hoardings have a stay from the Karnataka High Court. The officials are then instructed to issue show cause notices to owners/agencies of these structures, besides checking if all dues have been settled by them.

According to BBMP officials, agencies were asked to remove the structures. With many failing to do so, they will undertake this themselves and will recover the cost of removal from the respective agency/ owner.

The metallic structures will be disposed of in an auction at the zonal level.

“These instructions and protocol have been issued following directions of the court,” read the circular.