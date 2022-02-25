New onset post COVID-19: Patients report cases of tinnitus, rashes, hair loss and mask acne

There is increase in such diseases as COVID-19 has induced many autoimmune and dormant infections in people with low immunity, says doctor

While much is known about major post-COVID complications such as diabetes, cardiac and neurological issues, doctors are now seeing many patients with tinnitus, skin rashes, hair loss and even mask acne.

This, doctors said, is mainly because COVID-19 has induced many autoimmune and dormant infections in people with low immunity. According to the World Health Organisation, COVID causes symptoms that last for weeks or months after the infection has gone in some people. Even people who were not hospitalised and who had mild illness can experience persistent or late symptoms and some patients develop medical complications that may have lasting health effects.

Karthik Shamanna, Professor, Department of ENT at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said he is seeing at least five COVID recovered patients daily in Victoria Hospital reporting with tinnitus or ringing sound in the ear. “Rhinitis can cause blockage in the eustachian tube and that in turn can lead to negative pressure in the middle ear leading to tinnitus. While we are not seeing any cases with nerve damage, hearing loss and vertigo, people are complaining of ringing or other noise in one or both ears. This is mainly seen in middle aged people,” he said.

“We advise people to keep themselves warm and consume warm food. Breathing exercises, antihistamines, nasal spray and steam inhalation work best for tinnitus,” the doctor said.

Prateek Nayak, Consultant - ENT Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital, said post-COVID tinnitus could be due to viral infection affecting the inner ear. “Early treatment is important for complete improvement. We are also seeing patients with one-side hearing loss and giddiness along with tinnitus. People experiencing ringing sound in the ear should get evaluated at the earliest,” he said.

Skin problems

Girish M S, head of the department of Skin and STD at ESIC Hospital, said he has been seeing several patients with superficial fungal infections such as tinea corporis apart from acneiform eruptions, Herpes Zoster (also known as shingles) and even hair loss.

“Another common issue people are now complaining about is mask acne (now referred to as maskne) resulting due to clogged pores. Oil, bacteria, and dead cells on the skin can build up and block the pores when wearing a mask. A mask also traps humidity due to breathing and sweating, which may increase the risk of acne. The problem is seen more in those who are used to wearing heavy make-up,” the doctor explained, adding that maintaining mask hygiene is important.

Shireen Furtado, Consultant - Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital said at least five patients are reporting post-COVID fiery red rashes on the body every week. “All patients give a preceding history of fever for a couple of days at least four weeks previously. Many would not have tested for COVID but an investigation shows high COVID antibodies signifying a recent infection,” she said.

Praveen Bhardwaj, dermatologist at Manipal Hospital (Whitefield), said many patients are also developing Lichen Planus, a condition that can cause swelling and irritation in the skin, hair, nails and mucous membranes. “People are reporting with itchy purple rashes, generalised or localised after COVID infection. This is usually self limiting but it takes time and sometimes medication to heal,” he said.

“We are also seeing children with reddish painful swellings on legs called Erythema Nodosum, especially in this third wave. Besides, hair loss is another common complaint that patients are reporting soon after a month of recovery,” the doctor added.