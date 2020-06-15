New landfill at Mittaganahalli being readied

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been urging citizens to segregate waste at source and pushing for in situ composting, the city continues to depend on landfills. The mixed waste from the city is dumped in these landfills, despite specific directions from both the National Green Tribunal and the Karnataka High Court to ensure that wet waste is processed, dry waste is recycled and sanitary waste is incinerated.

Since the Bellahalli quarry pit was closed, the civic body has been dumping mixed waste in a temporary pit at Mittaganahalli. A scientific landfill is being set up at Mittaganahalli at a cost of ₹65 crore. This landfill would be ready to accept waste in about two months, senior BBMP officials said. Dumping would continue in the temporary pit until then.

The BBMP has been facing several hurdles with regard to these landfills. Initially, the Urban Development Department rejected a tender for the same. The civic body then floated another tender.

Earlier this year, the waste management crisis came to head when the mounds of garbage at the temporary pit in Mittaganahalli became unstable and started sliding. The civic body managed to ensure that the landfill issue was sorted out and the detritus of Bengaluru was dumped there.

Waste management experts pointed out that as per the civic body’s road map for solid waste management, the city was to have achieved 80-90% in segregation of waste at source, apart from ramping up processing capacity of the various plants. The civic body is far from achieving this, said N.S. Ramakanth, waste management expert.

Report

The BBMP is all set to submit a report on measures taken at the Bellahalli quarry pit. The landfill was closed in late 2019 after more than 19 lakh tonnes of mixed waste was dumped there.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said that the Karnataka High Court had sought a report on whether mud capping and other measures were followed at the Bellahalli landfill. “We will soon be sending our report to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, who will verify it and then submit it to the High Court,” he said.

Asked whether the land of the closed landfill could be reclaimed, he said that the land could be reclaimed provided it is used for purposes that are not detrimental to the environment and is in line with the SWM Rules, 2016, and KSPCB’s norms and regulations.

The first landfill at Mittaganahalli, which has a leachate escape tank, has been re-developed into a landscaped park.