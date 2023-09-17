New international flights from KIA in the offing 

September 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Terminal-2 (T-2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will see new international flights being operated.

Starting October 30, Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives, will commence flights to Bengaluru from Male. Maldivian will operate two flights a week on the route on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Male-Bengaluru flight will depart Velana International Airport at 9.30 a.m. and arrive at KIA at 12.05 p.m. Likewise from Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 1.05 p.m. and arrive at Male at 2.40 p.m.

Prior to announcing the Bengaluru-Male route, Maldivian had been operating international flights to two destinations in India: Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Male, the capital of Maldives, emerged as a popular tourist destination in the COVID-19 era and was among the top international destinations from Bengaluru.

Another new flight which will be operating in the next couple of months from KIA will be between Bengaluru and Munich.

Starting November 3, Lufthansa will start a direct flight service between Bengaluru and Munich. The German carrier had initially planned to operate direct flights between Bengaluru and Munich from March 31, 2020, which was stalled owing to the pandemic.

Lufthansa will be operating its Airbus A350 three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Munich will be the second destination in Germany to have direct flight connectivity to Bengaluru, with Frankfurt being the other which is also being serviced by Lufthansa.

At present, Bengaluru is connected to four European cities: London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt. In 2024, there will be another direct flight to Europe which will be operated by Virgin Atlantic. The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to connect Bengaluru and London (Heathrow) with a daily direct service starting March 31, 2024.

T-2, which commenced its international operations on September 12, facilitates 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).

