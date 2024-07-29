New international airline to start flight service from Bengaluru

A new international airline would soon commence operations from the Kempegowda International Airport. SalamAir, the first low-cost carrier based in Oman, has opened bookings on the Bengaluru-Muscat route.

The airline has opened bookings for flights starting from September 6. Bookings for a flight scheduled from Muscat International Airport to KIA are open, and the flight will depart from Muscat at 11.20 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Bengaluru at 4.15 a.m.

From Bengaluru, the first flight is scheduled to start on September 7, and the flight will depart at 5.10 a.m. and arrive at Muscat at 7.10 a.m.

As per the schedule, SalamAir will operate two weekly flights a week from Bengaluru on Saturdays and Mondays and from Muscat, the flight service will be on Fridays and Sundays. The airline will operate the Airbus A320 on this new route.

Recently, SalamAir announced flights from Muscat to two Indian cities, New Delhi and Chennai. The airline from July 2 is operating twice-weekly flights to Delhi and from July 11 is operating flights to Chennai.

Another international route to start operations soon from Bengaluru is the Air India non-stop service to London Gatwick, which will commence on August 18. On July 23, Air India Express started flight service from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi.