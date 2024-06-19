Recently, 29-year-old Nayan Soren was electrocuted in Bengaluru while attempting to switch on a water pump. As he gasped for breath, those around him made desperate attempts to call an ambulance, only to be thwarted by a faulty network. After an inordinate delay, Nayan Soren was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Angry residents living in the vicinity of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru complain that the new Harmonic Blocking System (HBS), installed about six months to disrupt communications of prisoners, has inadvertently been disrupting the lives of local residents. The HBS has caused significant network connectivity issues within a 500-metre radius, leading to delayed medical care and interference with daily activities, they allege.

Saranga Deshmukh, a resident of Mahaveer Ranches, painfully recalls how the network issue cost her father’s life in April. “He was unconscious at home. I wanted to call the doctor, but could not due to the lack of network in our apartment. My husband had to go down and make the call,” she said. Even though the hospital is nearby, the delay in communication meant her husband had to bring the doctor home, which resulted in further delay. “I could not even call the ambulance,” she added. The doctor later indicated that her father might have survived if not for the delay.

Residents of Venkatadri Layout, the area closest to the jail, also voiced their frustration with the network jammers.

“Some residents have already vacated due to the network jammers,” claimed Basavaraj, a local. He added that while WiFi offers some relief, it is insufficient for tasks like banking transactions that require strong network connectivity.

The Ohana Block in Blue Waters Apartments, which offers specialised facilities for the elderly, has been severely affected.

“Most deliveries have not been happening, and in emergencies, we cannot call an ambulance. That is a major risk,” explained the block manager. Elderly residents now rely on an emergency landline on the ground floor for calls, adding a layer of inconvenience and risk.

Throughout the area, residents say they are grappling with weak network connections that hinder their ability to make work calls, receive important OTPs, and, most critically, handle medical emergencies. The situation has sparked a wave of frustration and fear, highlighting the unintended yet severe consequences of the network jammers designed to maintain security within the prison, but are causing chaos just outside its walls.

