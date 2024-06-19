GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Harmonic Blocking System at central jail in Bengaluru disrupts normal life outside

The HBS has caused significant network connectivity issues within a 500-metre radius, leading to delayed medical care and interference with daily activities, residents allege

Updated - June 19, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 05:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H.S.,Vibha Rajeev
A new Harmonic Blocking System, otherwise known as a network jammer, was fixed in Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru about six months ago.

A new Harmonic Blocking System, otherwise known as a network jammer, was fixed in Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru about six months ago. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Recently, 29-year-old Nayan Soren was electrocuted in Bengaluru while attempting to switch on a water pump. As he gasped for breath, those around him made desperate attempts to call an ambulance, only to be thwarted by a faulty network. After an inordinate delay, Nayan Soren was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Angry residents living in the vicinity of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru complain that the new Harmonic Blocking System (HBS), installed about six months to disrupt communications of prisoners, has inadvertently been disrupting the lives of local residents. The HBS has caused significant network connectivity issues within a 500-metre radius, leading to delayed medical care and interference with daily activities, they allege.

Parappana Agrahara residents protest as signal jammers at central prison disrupt their mobile connectivity

Saranga Deshmukh, a resident of Mahaveer Ranches, painfully recalls how the network issue cost her father’s life in April. “He was unconscious at home. I wanted to call the doctor, but could not due to the lack of network in our apartment. My husband had to go down and make the call,” she said. Even though the hospital is nearby, the delay in communication meant her husband had to bring the doctor home, which resulted in further delay. “I could not even call the ambulance,” she added. The doctor later indicated that her father might have survived if not for the delay.

Residents of Venkatadri Layout, the area closest to the jail, also voiced their frustration with the network jammers.

“Some residents have already vacated due to the network jammers,” claimed Basavaraj, a local. He added that while WiFi offers some relief, it is insufficient for tasks like banking transactions that require strong network connectivity.

The Ohana Block in Blue Waters Apartments, which offers specialised facilities for the elderly, has been severely affected.

“Most deliveries have not been happening, and in emergencies, we cannot call an ambulance. That is a major risk,” explained the block manager. Elderly residents now rely on an emergency landline on the ground floor for calls, adding a layer of inconvenience and risk.

Throughout the area, residents say they are grappling with weak network connections that hinder their ability to make work calls, receive important OTPs, and, most critically, handle medical emergencies. The situation has sparked a wave of frustration and fear, highlighting the unintended yet severe consequences of the network jammers designed to maintain security within the prison, but are causing chaos just outside its walls.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.